Margot Robbie Is Right: Babylon Is Awesome

Margot Robbie has no idea why Babylon failed to catch on with audiences a couple of years ago. Personally, this writer agrees with her.

Article Summary Margot Robbie defends "Babylon," puzzled by its initial box office failure despite stellar performances.

Robbie likens "Babylon" to "Shawshank Redemption," predicting it will gain appreciation over time.

Director Damien Chazelle's dedication led Robbie to experiment with 51 different accents for her role.

"Babylon" finds a growing audience post-release, with fans appreciating Robbie's outstanding performance.

Babylon was released in theaters in 2022 and did not do well. Directed by Damien Chazelle, it starred Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, and so many more. It was my favorite film that year, and many on "Film Twitter" agreed at the time that, down the road, people would be wondering why it did so poorly. Margot Robbie herself feels the same way. She made an appearance on the podcast "Talking Pictures" and expressed her own confusion on why exactly the film failed to connect with a broad audience. You can read her comments below.

Babylon Will Hold Up Over Time, Especially This Margot Robbie Performance

"I love it. I don't get it either. I know I am biased because I am very close to the project and I obviously believe in it, but I still can't figure out why people hated it. I wonder if in 20 years, people are going to be like, 'Wait, "Babylon" didn't do well at the time?' Like when you hear that 'Shawshank Redemption' was a failure at the time, and you're like like, 'How is that possible?'" She talked about working with Chazelle as well: "Damian is so thorough. Do you know what I loved so much about working with him? I felt like no one had really put their foot to the floor with the gas, but he wanted that all the time. He wanted more always. Even when we were prepping, when we were trying to figure out what the accent should be for that character, I gave him 51 different versions of an accent," Margot Robbie continued. "It was like doing a one-woman show. We started off with like Boston. Nellie is from Boston. Here's what she sounds like if she's from Arkansas. Then, I got specific. Here is Nellie if she was a mixture of Snookie from the 'Jersey Shore' and Joe Pesci. Now I'm going to be a little bit of Fran Drescher mixed with Snookie. This is how specific we got. At one point, I counted all the voice things I offered him at that point, and it was 51."

While critics were divided on the film, it has found its audience since its digital and disc release last year and has even played at some fan screenings, including one by me that was scheduled this past weekend. To me, this is the best Margot Robbie has been, and it was a crime she was not recognized for it in a bigger way. Time will be kind to Babylon, though. No worries there, Margot.

