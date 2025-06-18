Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged:

Marvel Studios Dates Movie Number Four For 2028

Marvel Studios has dated its fourth 2028 film, which means we'll have Marvel releases in February, May, November, and December in 2028.

How much can change in just a year? Well, enough, that's for sure. Coming out of the pandemic, some studios seemed more impacted by shutdowns and delays than others. Marvel Studios was one of them, and despite some standout films, the post-Endgame era has been a mixed bag from top to bottom. Between the shows and the movies, it was becoming hard to even keep up with all of the releases, even as a hardcore fan, let alone as someone who was more casual. It also seemed like the quality was starting to dip along the way, as reports about VFX teams that had to turn around effects in what feels like three business days started to surface.

So when Bob Iger said in May 2024 that Marvel was at a five-release maximum, three movies and two shows, per year, that seemed at least mostly doable. Well, not anymore, because according to Variety, Marvel just dated its fourth untitled film for 2028. So, on top of the releases already set for February 18, May 5, and November 11, we now have one on December 15, 2028.

Iger said as recently as last month during an investor call that pushing for quantity over quality was a bad idea. "We all know that in our zeal to flood our streaming platform with more content, that we turned to all of our creative engines, including Marvel, and had them produce a lot more," Iger said. "We've also learned over time that quantity does not necessarily beget quality. And frankly, we've all admitted to ourselves that we lost a little focus by making too much. By consolidating a bit and having Marvel focus much more on their films, we believe that will result in better quality."

So we're getting some mixed signals here about what exactly is going on with Marvel. Are we holding back a bit to give movies more time to cook? Are we sprinting to the finish line so that when the Multiverse Saga wraps, there are a ton of movies waiting to bring people back into the fold? Your guess is as good as ours, including what those four movies will be about, but we know what it's not going to be about: Blade.

