Marvel Studios' Final Trailer for Eternals Has Just Dropped (VIDEO)

Here you go…. Marvel Studios' final trailer for Eternals, just dropped on YouTube. A fun thing to wake up to on Bleeding Cool. And why you find me, in a line at the local hospital getting my eldest daughter vaccinated, typing this up. Ah, the heady life of a Bleeding Cool reporter…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel Studios' Eternals | Final Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x_me3xsvDgk)

Eternals was written and directed by Chloé Zhao, co-written with Patrick Burleigh, starringGemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Gil Birmingham, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie. Eternals is scheduled to be released on the 3rd of November in Europe and on the 5th of November in the USA, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.

After an unexpected tragedy following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Eternals—an immortal alien race created by the Celestials who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7,000 years—reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Basically it's a big budget movie version of Game Of Thrones. You know the score.

In April 2018, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that a film based on the Eternals had begun development, with Ryan and Matthew K. Firpo hired to write the script in May. Zhao was set to direct the film by late September, and was given freedom to use her own style when making the film such as filming on location more than previous Marvel Studios films. Zhao re-wrote the screenplay, which Burleigh was later revealed to have also contributed to. Starting in March 2019, a diverse cast was hired to portray the Eternals which include the depiction of an LGBTQ superhero. Principal photography took place from July 2019 to February 2020, at Pinewood Studios as well as on location in London and Oxford, England, and in the Canary Islands.