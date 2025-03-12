Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: Marvel Studios, Sadie Sink, spider-man 4, tom holland

Sadie Sink Joins Next Holland Spider-Man Film In Undisclosed Role

Marvel Studios has cast Sadie Sink from Stranger Things in the next Tom Holland Spider-Man film. Who do you think she will be playing?

Article Summary Sadie Sink cast in next Tom Holland Spider-Man film, role still a secret.

Who is Sink playing? Mary Jane or a new villain?

Destin Daniel Cretton steps in as director, replacing Jon Watts.

Production starts post-Holland's current project, release set for July 2026.

Sadie Sink is leaving Hawkins for good and heading to New York City. The Stranger Things breakout has signed up for the next installment of the Tom Holland Spider-Man franchise, set to begin production this year. Destin Daniel Cretton is directing, replacing Jon Watts, who directed the last three Spider-Man films. Deadline had the news of Sink joining the cast. Speculation will now turn to who exactly she will be playing, especially given how the last movie ended. The film recently shifted release dates to July 31, 2026.

Sadie Sink Could Play Mary Jane…

The plan is for the film to start filming as soon as Holland is done shooting Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which means later this year when Sadie Sink will be knee-deep in the press for the final season of Stranger Things, also set to debut by years end. Ahh, to be young and in demand in Hollywood. There have been rumors that Sink was on a short list at Marvel Studios to be Jean Grey in their relaunch of the X-Men, but that was just the rumor mill spinning its wheels, as it does. So, who would she be playing in the Spider-Man universe? My money is on Mary Jane. Zendaya was never Mary Jane, and now that Peter's friends and family no longer know who he is, so it would be the perfect time to give us Mary Jane. Or, she could be the villain. Hallow's Eve, a newer comic character and Spider-Man villain, could be a cool role.

Whoever she plays, Sadie Sink being cast proves that Marvel films, especially Spider-Man ones, are still very in-demand roles. Sink is one of the brightest and most talked about young actors in the game, so this is a huge get for Marvel Studios. I wonder now how big of a role Zendaya will be playing in this new film. I guess we will find out next July.

