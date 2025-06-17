Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: masters of the universe, motu, Nicholas Galitzine

Masters Of the Universe Fans: How Are We Feeling As Filming Wraps?

Masters of the Universe has wrapped filming as of this week, according to He-Man himself, Nicholas Galitzine.

Cast and crew celebrated behind-the-scenes as fans get first sneak peeks at Prince Adam’s costume.

Director Travis Knight brings his visual style to Eternia, stirring cautious optimism among longtime fans.

Nostalgia meets fresh vision as fandom debates tone ahead of the June 2026 theatrical release.

Masters of the Universe has wrapped filming, according to He-Man himself, Nicholas Galitzine. He posted the following, with a shadowed look at him in uniform, so to speak, on his Instagram yesterday: "Well, that's a wrap on Masters of the Universe. It has been an honour shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He-Man. It's been the role of a lifetime and I put everything into it. There's not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we've made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work." Today, he also posted some behind-the-scenes photos, including a look at his Prince Adam outfit, if you want to check them out.

Masters Of The Universe Fans Are Cautiously Optimistic

Joining Galitzine in Masters of the Universe are Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Alba as Man-At-Arms, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as He-Man's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Monica Baccarin as The Sorceress, Sasheer Zamata as Suzie, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, and Christian Vunipola as Hussein, and Jared Leto as Skeletor. Travis Knight is directing from a script by Chris Butler.

Here is the film's official description, revealed some time ago: 10-year-old Prince Adam crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man, the most powerful man in the Universe!

As a lifelong fan and collector of the franchise, I could not be more excited to see what they have come up with. Yes, this movie is real; it is happening. I can finally admit it. Knight has my trust; he has made some of the most stunning films of the last decade, including Kubo and the Two Strings, and after what he did with Bumblebee in the Transformers universe…he may just have been the perfect pick for this. Fandom seems pretty split, as the set leaks sent fans into a tizzy (We won't run them here, Google it yourself), but out of context and all blurry, who can judge from that? The people who want this super serious He-Man Masters of the Universe film miss the point of the entire franchise; it should be a little funny and tongue-in-cheek, with the serious stuff mixing in. I am over worrying and have switched to full-blown excitement.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5, 2026. It is finally happening.

