Masters Of The Universe Film A Go At Netflix With Kyle Allen As He-Man

Masters of the Universe is finally a go. In development hell for decades, the live-action film is a go at Netflix, which also picked up the rights to the movie from Sony. Kyle Allen (West Side Story) will play He-Man. It will be directed by the Nee Brothers (Lost City of Z) from a script they wrote with Shang-Chi scribe David Callaham. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin. Robbie Brenner and Kevin McKeon will oversee the project for Mattel Films. The Hollywood Reporter had the news.

Finally, Live Action Masters Of The Universe

The Nee Brothers were also slated to direct the Masters of the Universe film when it was set up at Sony. Of course, this will not be the first time He-Man has been live-action, after being played by Dolph Lundgren in a 1987 film that fans despised but has found a cult following over the years. The Masters of the Universe film we got is…not great or kitschy fun depending on who you ask, but nobody would say it is good. We need a true-to-the-story and look Me-Man film, and for some reason, it is just one of those properties that cannot get out of its own way. It is expensive; it is a tough story to crack and has a rabid fanbase that can make it a failure based on one picture.

Netflix is all in on Masters of the Universe. Two different animated series have aired on the streamer, with the more kid-friendly version being renewed for a second season this week as well. I will believe it when I am actually on my couch watching it, but this is set to go in front of cameras this summer. Fingers crossed.