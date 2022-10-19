Carrie Gets 4K Blu-ray Steelbook From Scream Factory In December

Carrie, the original 1976 classic starring Sissy Spacek and Piper Laurie, is coming to 4K this December. Scream Factory is handling the release, which will come housed in brand-new Steelbook packaging. Both of the leads were nominated for Academy Awards for their performances, a rarity for horror, and the legacy of the film has endured for decades. This release will feature three discs, one of which will include a new 4K transfer of the film and a new commentary with Joe Aisenberg, author of Studies in the Horror Film: Carrie. A regular, non-Steelbook release will also be out. Check out the Steelbook and complete features list below. There will also be pin sets and posters available as well.

Carrie 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Release Details

"Based on the best-selling Stephen King novel, Carrie, an "absolutely spellbinding horror movie" (Roger Ebert), stars Sissy Spacek and Piper Laurie. This ultimate revenge fantasy has become one of the all-time great horror classics and earned two Oscar®-nominations in 1976: Best Actress in a Leading Role (Spacek) and Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Laurie). At the center of the terror is Carrie (Spacek), a high school loner with no confidence, no friends … and no idea about the extent of her secret powers of telekinesis. But when her psychotic mother and sadistic classmates finally go too far, the once-shy teen becomes an unrestrained, vengeance-seeking powerhouse who, with the help of her "special gift," causes all hell to break loose in a famed cinematic frenzy of blood, fire, and brimstone! This classic also stars John Travolta (Blow Out), Amy Irving (The Fury), William Katt (House), and P.J. Soles (Halloween). Carrie (1976) (Collector's Edition) (4K UHD) will also be available in a bundle, along with other collectible items. Carrie [Limited Edition SteelBook™} will also be released on December 13."

Here is the full features list as well:

DISC 1 (UHD):

NEW 2022 4K scan of the original camera negative

NEW Audio Commentary with Joe Aisenberg, author of Studies in the Horror Film: CARRIE

Video: 2160p Dolby Vision (HDR 10 Compatible) (1.85:1)

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, Stereo, 5.1

DISC 2 (Blu-Ray):

NEW 2022 4K scan of the original camera negative

NEW Audio Commentary with Joe Aisenberg, author of Studies in the Horror Film

NEW Newspaper Ad Gallery by Drive-In Asylum

Theatrical Trailer

The CARRIE Trailer Gallery

Video: 1080p (1.85:1)

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, Stereo, 5.1

DISC 3 (Blu-Ray):

Writing CARRIE – an interview with screenwriter Lawrence D. Cohen

Shooting CARRIE – an interview with director of photography Mario Tosi

Cutting CARRIE – an interview with editor Paul Hirsch

Casting CARRIE – an interview with casting director Harriet B. Helberg

Acting CARRIE – interviews with Sissy Spacek, Amy Irving, Betty Buckley, Nancy Allen, Jack Fisk, William Katt, Piper Laurie, Priscilla Pointer, PJ Soles and Brian DePalma

More Acting CARRIE – interviews with William Katt, Nancy Allen, Betty Buckley, Piper Laurie, Edie McClurg and P.J. Soles

Visualizing Carrie- interviews with Brian De Palma, Jack Fisk, Lawrence D. Cohen, Paul Hirsch

Bucket of Blood – an interview with the maestro Pino Donaggio

Horror's Hallowed Grounds – revisiting the film's original locations

Carrie, the Musical

TV Spots

Radio Spots

Still Galleries – rare behind-the-scenes photos, posters and lobby cards

Stephen King and the Evolution of Carrie text gallery