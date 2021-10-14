Matt Reeves Shares a New The Batman Image Ahead of the New Trailer

DC FanDome is right around the corner, and various DC series have been hyping up their reveals for several days now. There are so many DC projects in varying forms of development that it's sometimes hard to keep all of them straight. However, one of the big movies that came out of the last FanDome was the first look at Matt Reeves, The Batman. No one was really sure what this movie was going to be, aside from likely good because Reeves is top-tier talent, but that first trailer and images really helped set the tone. We haven't seen anything from the movie since, aside from some behind-the-scenes footage at CinemaCon in August. We're getting another trailer on Saturday for the second DC FanDome, and Reeves is drumming up hype by sharing a new image from the trailer to his Twitter account.

The Batman hasn't had the easiest ride to the big screen. This is a movie that was initially going to be a Ben Affleck starring and directing production. However, Affleck decided to drop out due to personal issues citing that he thought doing the movie would "cause him to drink himself to death," which is an entirely valid reason to step away. Reeves eventually cast Robert Pattinson to the decry of many fanboys who haven't seen Pattinson in anything but Twilight and eerily mirroring the initial response to Affleck's casting. Now the movie is at the top of many of those same fanboys lists for next year. Funny how that works. We'll have to see how this new trailer looks, but as someone who loves the Planet of the Apes movies that he did, we can probably rest assured that this one is going to be at least decent, if not great.

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves (the Planet of the Apes films), stars Robert Pattinson (Tenet, The Lighthouse, Good Time) as Gotham City's vigilante detective, Batman, and billionaire Bruce Wayne; Zoë Kravitz (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Mad Max: Fury Road) as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano (Love & Mercy, 12 Years a Slave) as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright (the Hunger Games films) as the GCPD's' James Gordon; John Turturro (the Transformers films) as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven, Black Mass) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the Planet of the Apes films, Black Panther) as Alfred; and Colin Farrell (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Dumbo) as Oswald Cobblepot. It will be released on March 4, 2022.