Posted in: Film Promo, Movies | Tagged: cinemacon, Twisters, universal

Twisters Takes Over CinemaCon 2024 With Posters, Standees, More

CinemaCon 2024 is taking place in Vegas this week, and some posters and standees for Twisters were on display ahead of the event kickoff.

Article Summary CinemaCon 2024 features Twisters with exciting posters and standees.

Twisters, a sequel to the 1996 hit, showcases a star-studded cast.

Lee Isaac Chung directs, with Frank Marshall producing this summer's thrill ride.

Twisters is anticipated to recreate the original's awe-inspiring cinematic experience.

Twisters is looking to make an impression on theater owners at CinemaCon 2024. The sequel to the 1996 blockbuster, the film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane, Daryl McCormack, Kiernan Shipka, Nik Dodani, and Maura Tierney. The film is directed by Lee Isaac Chung and is produced by Frank Marshall. On display at the con, where BC has our very own Kaitlyn Booth on the scene, they had a couple of different displays: the poster we have seen as a physical standee and as a physical standee, and then a standee that looks like it will double as a wind tunnel in theater lobbies, which will be awesome. Check out the Twisters goodness below.

Twisters Should Be Huge At CinemaCon This Week

This summer, the epic studio disaster movie returns with an adrenaline-pumping, seat-gripping, big-screen thrill ride that puts you in direct contact with one of nature's most wondrous—and destructive—forces. From the producers of the Jurassic, Bourne, and Indiana Jones series comes Twisters, a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster Twister. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the Oscar® nominated writer-director of Minari, Twisters stars Golden Globe nominee Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing, Normal People) and Glen Powell (Anyone But You, Top Gun: Maverick) as opposing forces who come together to try to predict, and possibly tame, the immense power of tornadoes.

I have to be honest: until that Super Bowl trailer dropped, I couldn't have cared less about this movie. But now, it will be one of my most anticipated of the summer. Mostly because I can take my daughter to it, and she can marvel at the screen like I did when I was her age in 1996. We are both obsessed with tornadoes, and Twisters will allow me to have a cinematic experience all over again and share it with her. Pretty cool.

More from CinemaCon 2024 all week here on BC.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!