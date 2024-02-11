Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Argylle, film, kingsman, Matthew Vaughn

Matthew Vaughn on Argylle's Mid-Credits Scene and Sequels

Argylle director Matthew Vaughn says that he's open to working on sequel films if audiences are interested in more stories.

When it comes to big-budget genre flicks, you can guarantee that a studio is hoping for it to succeed, and, at its best, launch a sustainable franchise. It's very much the norm. So naturally, after the fairly stable success of Mark Millar's expansive Kingsman property, those involved with the recent film Argylle (set within the Kingsman universe) hope there's still an opportunity to pursue additional stories down the road. Here's what the film's director had to say.

Matthew Vaughn is Down for More Argylle if Audiences Demand it

While discussing the prospect of getting more via the film's mid-credits scene, director Matthew Vaughn discussed his desire for more telling /Film, "'Tease' is the word, and it's more about, 'Hey, you know what? If everybody goes and buys tickets to these movies and makes it into a hit, there's a lot more ingredients that we want to play with and make some more fun, tasty movies for them.' But we need them to buy into the first one first." Though, given its lukewarm box office turnout (so far), who knows what the future holds?

The official plot summary and cast for Argylle: The greater the spy, the bigger the lie. From the twisted mind of Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman franchise, Kick-Ass) comes Argylle, a razor-witted, reality-bending, globe-encircling spy thriller. Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly's fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past. Accompanied by Aiden (Oscar® winner Sam Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly's fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

The top-flight ensemble cast features Henry Cavill (The Witcher), John Cena (Fast X), Oscar® winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Grammy-winning pop superstar Dua Lipa (Barbie), Emmy winner and Oscar® nominee Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Emmy winner and comedy icon Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), and the legendary Samuel L. Jackson. Alfie is played by Chip, the real-life cat of supermodel Claudia Vaughn (née Schiffer). Argylle is directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn from a screenplay by Jason Fuchs (I Still See You). The film is produced by Matthew Vaughn, Adam Bohling (Kingsman franchise), Jason Fuchs, and David Reid (Kingsman franchise). The executive producers are Adam Fishbach, Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, and Claudia Vaughn.

The Universal Pictures film Argylle is in theaters everywhere.

