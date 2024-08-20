Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: francis ford coppola, Megalopolis

Megalopolis: Official Poster Has Been Released, Trailer Tomorrow

A poster for Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis has been released, and the trailer will debut tomorrow. The film will be released in theaters on September 27th.

Megalopolis faced a contentious reception at Cannes, leading to many studios passing on domestic distribution.

Lionsgate agreed to distribute but not market the film, leaving Coppola to cover marketing costs himself.

With a month until its release, marketing has been minimal; Megalopolis hits theaters on September 27th.

Megalopolis will probably be one of the more divisive movies of the early fall season. It had a contentious reception at Cannes, which led to many studios passing on the film's domestic distribution. Lionsgate eventually stepped up, but it very much sounded like director Francis Ford Coppola did not get the deal he wanted. Initially, there were reports of a marketing budget in the millions, but we're about a month away from the wide release of this film, and we have just gotten an official poster, and the trailer drops tomorrow.

When Lionsgate agreed to distribute the film, they did not agree to market it, and those costs have fallen on Coppola. Since he is fronting those costs himself, it's not surprising that we haven't seen much from this film so far. Still, the problem is, the kind of reception Megalopolis got at Cannes is the kind of reception you have to really fight against if you want the film to be taken seriously and not just released as a meme. While leaning into a meme for marketing might be fun later on down the line, it doesn't translate to ticket sales; just ask Sony and how the internet tricked the studio into releasing Morbius twice.

Megalopolis: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Starring Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Kathryn Hunter, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, James Remar, D.B. Sweeney, and Dustin Hoffman, Megalopolis is a Roman Epic fable set in an imagined Modern America. The City of New Rome must change, causing conflict between Cesar Catilina, a genius artist who seeks to leap into a utopian, idealistic future, and his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero, who remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare. Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero, the mayor's daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves. Written, produced, and directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the film is produced by Fred Roos, Barry Hirsch, and Michael Bederman, and executive produced by Anahid Nazarian, Barrie Osborne, and Darren Demetre. Megalopolis will be released in theaters on September 27th.

