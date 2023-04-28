Melora Hardin Applies Mad Science To Women's "Clock" Jason chats with Melora Hardin about playing a doctor in the new Hulu thriller Clock, which comes out today.

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with Melora Hardin, who, in the new thriller Clock (coming from Hulu Friday, April 28), plays a doctor who appears to have a solution not to childlessness but to Dianna Agron's character Ella's lack of interest in having children. Hardin debuted on Broadway in Chicago as Roxie, a familiar personage on TV where she's been a major part of shows like The Bold Type, The Office, and Monk, and was nominated for an Emmy for the role of Tammy on Transparent. When she's not acting and producing, she also runs a wild and vibrant wallpaper line called Storyboards.

The Clock producers describe the psychological horror/thriller film, which releases on April 28th from Hulu, thus:

Clock is the story of a woman who enrolls in a clinical trial to try and fix her seemingly broken biological clock after friends, family, and society pressures her to have children. Dianna Agron ("Shiva Baby", forthcoming "Acidman" and "El Elegido") leads as Ella, with Jay Ali ("Carnival Row," "Daredevil") as her husband and Saul Rubinek ("Unforgiven," "Frasier") as her father. Melora Hardin ("The Office," "The Bold Type") features as the pioneering doctor managing Ella's treatment. Clock was developed by 20th Digital Studio with David Worthen Brooks, Arbi Pedrossian, and Jenna Cavelle as executive producers. Leal Naim serves as producer with Alex Hansen co-producing.

Hardin chats about the film and how its thesis is very personal– she didn't feel pressured to have children because she always wanted them, but for someone like Agron's character Ella, women can be made to feel like they don't know their own mind. For her part, Hardin says she called on experiences her friends had had with a sometimes overbearing medical profession that can fail to listen to its patients.

In the chat, she also talked about her collage work, which she sells in the form of high-end wall coverings; her production of the upcoming docuseries Thunder, Hunter & Me about a friend's childhood trauma and healing; and even a bit about the nearly-lost series Dirty Dancing, which starred Hardin in the 80s.

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

Check out the Trailer: