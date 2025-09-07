Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: film, horror, The Conjuring, The Conjuring: Last Rites, Warner Bros

Mia Tomlinson on Becoming Judy Warren in The Conjuring: Last Rites

Mia Tomlinson says she honored Sterling Jerins and Mckenna Grace while still making Judy Warren her own in The Conjuring: Last Rites.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is the franchise’s big finale, reuniting Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as the Warrens

Director Michael Chaves and producer James Wan bring classic Conjuring chills to a story inspired by true events

The film delves into Judy Warren’s growth, featuring a fresh cast and hitting theaters September 5, 2025

Warner Bros.' upcoming The Conjuring: Last Rites is the fourth mainline film, and ninth overall, in the Conjuring Universe, billed as the franchise's final chapter for Ed and Lorraine Warren. The film also enlists Michael Chaves, who returns to direct, with longtime franchise icon James Wan producing. And obviously, given its focus, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are back as Ed and Lorraine Warren for one last investigation, this time drawing from the Smurl haunting, a real-world case the couple documented.

Fortunately, for this story, the setup remains classic Conjuring: a family under siege, people rattled by unexplained phenomena, and the Warrens forced to confront both the outward terror and the personal toll of their vocation. Though one key change this time is Judy Warren's expanded presence and a new face in the role. Mia Tomlinson steps in as an older Judy—the third actor to portray the character after Sterling Jerins (The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2: The Devil Made Me Do It) and Mckenna Grace (Annabelle Comes Home).

The Conjuring: Last Rites Star on Becoming Judy Warren

Tomlinson addressed the handoff directly, telling Screen Rant, "It's always a bit apprehensive when you're picking up [a role] from somebody else, like Sterling and Mckenna in this case, and I have absolute respect for their performances. We're seeing Judy when she's quite a bit older now, so of course, she has to age. I took pieces from their performances, but Michael [Chaves] was really focused on allowing me the space and the time to breathe while creating a role for myself."

The core cast also includes Ben Hardy, who plays Tony Spera opposite Tomlinson, alongside Wilson and Farmiga. Behind the camera, The Conjuring: Last Rites reunites a seasoned team with a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick with Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing; story by Johnson-McGoldrick and Wan; cinematography by Eli Born; editing by Gregory Plotkin and Elliot Greenberg; and a score by Benjamin Wallfisch. And much like the other entries, the film is rated R for obvious horror-esque reasons.

After more than a decade of box-office dominance and horror-fan devotion, The Conjuring: Last Rites definitely has a lot of hype and expectations from fans, but we won't have to wait much longer, because the film opens in theaters on September 5, 2025.

