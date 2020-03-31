Michael Bay Signs Development Deal With Sony Pictures

Michael Bay is going back to Sony Pictures. The studio got gave him his start as a director with 1995's Bad Boys has signed a multiyear first look deal with Bay for both television and film properties. His next film will be Sony Pictures Black Five, which is an original story by Michael Bay himself. Top Gun: Maverick's Ehren Kruger is writing the script for the film. Bay's last film was the Netflix action film 6 Underground, starring Ryan Reynolds.

Michael Bay's Influence Across Pop Culture Is Far-Reaching

You may not realize this, but Michael Bay has his hand in quite a few things that you may not know about. For television, he is a credited producer on the shows Black Sails, The Last Ship, Amazons Jack Ryan show, and The Purge tv show. He helped keep the 80's horror torch alive by producing reboots or Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Friday the 13th, and A Nightmare on Elm Street (well, ok you can be mad about that one). Michael Bay created the Bad Boys franchise, directing the first two films. We all know about the Transformers films, but did you know he is a producer on both A Quiet Place films?

Say what you will about the dude, and quite a few have, but the man knows how to do two things: blow things up and make money. His films have grossed billions and billions of dollars. They might not be critical smash hits but Bay has managed to tap into a cultural zeitgeist in a way that other directors dream of. It doesn't matter that his movies get critically panned; people still want to see them. Sony Pictures is incredibly smart bringing him back into the fold. They probably shouldn't have let him go in the first place. It was only a matter of time until they rectified that mistake.