Michael Keaton Discusses His Upcoming Return to the Beetlejuice Sequel

Michael Keaton is divulging that the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel will have a very similar tone to the beloved family-friendly film.

For several years, there have been various conversations about the status of a Beetlejuice sequel which began to feel like an unlikely scenario. Though, after all these years, there's finally a follow-up installment in the works, and Beetlejuice 2 is actually happening!

Now, according to the actor behind the titular character, fans won't have to alter their natural sequel expectations.

Beetlejuice 2 Will Have a Familiar Feel for Longtime Fans

In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, Michael Keaton (the one and only Beetlejuice himself) has addressed his excitement about a sequel and how similarities have already been noticed. Keaton tells the magazine, "Beetlejuice is the most f–kin' fun you can have working. It's so fun; it's so great. And you know what it is? We're doing it exactly like we did the first movie. … There's a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line – I want people to know this because I love it – tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move."

Longtime composer (and returning Beetlejuice composer) Danny Elfman also discussed Keaton's return to the role, along with those inquiring about how they can pull off a second installment decades later. Elfman tells Deadline, "Really, after all these years? Michael Keaton? I said, 'He's not even going to look that much different. That's the beauty of the Beetlejuice makeup. He already looked like he was 150 in the first one.'" Elfman went on to add, "It's perfect, you know? Everybody else has to play the next generation, except for Michael. I mean, he's still like really fit and really active and really on it. And with the Beetlejuice makeup, I can't even imagine it's going to look like he's changed practically at all. So, I can't wait for that."

Beetlejuice 2 is currently in production and stars Keaton as Betelgeuse (pronounced as Beetlejuice), returning actors Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, and Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz, along with newcomers Jenna Ortega as Lydia Deetz's daughter, Justin Theroux in an undisclosed role, and Monica Bellucci as Betelgeuse's wife.

The highly-anticipated sequel is currently aiming for a theatrical release on September 6, 2024.

