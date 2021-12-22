Michael Keaton Has Reportedly Joined the Cast of Batgirl

The Batgirl movie has had a hard time getting to the big screen, and that is saying something considering some of the DC projects that have really struggled over the years. It was going to be brought to the big screen by Joss Whedon before it was widely reported that he was a terrible person and promptly left the project. The movie picked up some new directors this year in the form of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and it will be the first DC project to make its debut on HBO Max.

Back in July, it was announced that Leslie Grace of In The Heights fame had snagged the coveted role of Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl. We got some minor plot details for Batgirl during DC FanDome and a piece of concept art, but we haven't learned anything else specific yet. Jacob Scipio, who was one of the stars of the much better than it had any right to be Bad Boys For Life, recently joined the cast in an unknown role. J.K. Simmons is also set to return as Commissioner Gordon. At the end of October, we also learned that Brandon Fraser is going to play the villain. Though we don't know the exact villain but the rumors said that it might be Firefly. Production on the movie recently started, and we thought that new casting would start to come out and that turned out to be right. Initially found by ComicBook.com and confirmed by us, it looks like Michael Keaton has joined the cast of Batgirl, according to the 2022 preview document.

Now, the document does go out of its way to say that the credits are not finalized and could change, so this isn't confirmed yet. However, this would be an interesting direction to take, considering that Keaton is set to come back for The Flash; it makes sense that they would find another way to take advantage of that. We don't have a specific release date for Batgirl yet, and with the movie currently in production, we would say late summer or fall 2022 is likely.