Michael Keaton on Beetlejuice Screen Time in the Upcoming Sequel

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Michael Keaton shares his thoughts on how involved the character should be in the upcoming sequel.

It's been an uncertain, time-consuming journey for fans of the 1988 film Beetlejuice, who have been hoping for an official sequel for decades. And considering that the highly anticipated film had previously seen promising progress before repeatedly getting shelved for several years, it became too difficult to maintain hope that a Beetlejuice sequel would ever become a reality. However, after years of inconsistent news and rumors, we're finally just a few months away from the film's actual release, which will incorporate a powerhouse cast of returning favorites and a few new industry trailblazers — all gearing up for a modern encounter with the titular character.

So, should we anticipate a lot of character screen time for the sequel, or will Betelgeuse's placement remain sporadic? Here's what the actor behind the role had to say about his involvement in the buzz-worthy sequel event.

Michael Keaton Doesn't Want to Oversaturate Beetlejuice Beetlejuice with His Presence

During a chat with Empire Magazine (first reported by Screen Rant), iconic actor Michael Keaton discussed his choice to reprise the popular character, and how he valued the character's use of screen-time with the sequel. Keaton tells the magazine, "I was ultra-clear about [the overuse of Betelgeuse]. I said, Honestly, we'll blow it if we do that. We'll really screw this thing up if we say, 'Let's just have a lot of Betelgeuse.' That would get very tiresome in my opinion." Keaton then goes on to clarify what to expect from his character's return, noting, "Yes, he's politically incorrect, but you know what? That's why I love it."

In addition to Keaton's reprisal and Tim Burton's choice to return as director, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's cast includes Catherine O'Hara, Justin Theroux, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, Willem Dafoe, and Monica Bellucci, with the film getting a theatrical release on September 6, 2024.

What are your thoughts on the return of the quirky, chaotic character?

