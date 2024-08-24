Posted in: Batgirl, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: batgirl, michael keaton

Michael Keaton Wants The Directors Of Batgirl To Succeed

Michael Keaton says he was "fine" following Batgirl's shelving, but he wishes success for directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

Michael Keaton has returned to familiar roles in the last few years. The Flash finally came out and then bombed spectacularly, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is right around the corner. Keaton has been doing a lot of press for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, but when you return to one role, people will likely end up mentioning that you recently returned to another role. The thing is, Keaton was supposed to return as Batman in Batgirl before Warner Bros. shelved the movie for tax purposes. Various cast members have been asked about the film since it was shelved, and GQ decided that since they were profiling Keaton, they would bring up the canceled film. When asked how he felt about Batgirl being canceled, Keaton said, "No, I didn't care one way or another. Big, fun, nice check." He then reportedly made the universal gesture of "money." This quote was shared wildly, but there was more to it.

Keaton wished success for Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who directed Batgirl, but admits that he came out of the entire situation just fine in the end. "I like those boys. They're nice guys," Keaton said of the directors. "I pull for them. I want them to succeed, and I think they felt very badly, and that made me feel bad. Me? [shrugs] I'm good."

Keaton isn't wrong about his place in this entire situation. While El Arbi and Fallah have worked on successful projects, they aren't nearly as established in the industry as Keaton is. Many people will likely read Keaton's comments about Batgirl as him being very blaze or cold, but it's not really that. It's more that he acknowledges that things like this won't hurt his career as much as they could hurt up-and-coming directors or perhaps some of his co-stars who also aren't as established. His career was fine, and his bottom line was fine; that's why he could walk away from Batgirl with a more casual attitude compared to others.

