Michelle Rodriguez & Justice Smith Join the Cast of Dungeons & Dragons

The cast for the new Dungeons & Dragons movie continues to grow. Ever since the first movie crashed and burned, Hollywood has been eager for a chance to do this fantasy series right, and last month there was finally some movement. We found out that Game Night directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are set to direct the movie, and they worked on the script. We also found out that Chris Pine had joined the cast, and we're beginning to think it's time to give Pine more credit for being an actor who loves starring in nerdy properties. Now we have some more casting announcements. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith have both signed onto the cast of Dungeons & Dragons for Paramount Pictures.

At the moment, we don't have any further details about Dungeons & Dragons. Is this going to go the Jumanji role and make the game part of the story? Is this going to be a high fantasy movie played completely straight? Is there going to be a gelatinous cube? These are the important questions that are going to come up as this movie moves into production. More casting announcements likely means that they are much closer to starting production than we all initially thought. There hasn't been any sort of release date announcement, though, but that might come later this year once it becomes apparent whether or not the 2021 movie season is going to happen. If this was any other year, I'd say a full cast announcement with maybe an early teaser trailer and some concept art would be a good Hall H addition but let's be honest; conventions aren't returning this year no matter how much we might want them to.