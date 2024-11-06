Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Mickey 17

Mickey 17 Has Been Delayed From January To April

Warner Bros. has reportedly decided to shift the release date of Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17 from January 2025 to April 2025.

Article Summary Warner Bros. delays Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17 from January to April 2025 for IMAX availability.

Move suggests Warner Bros. confidence in Mickey 17 following the positive response to the trailer.

Michael Jackson biopic release shift led to Mickey 17 change, opening April date secured.

Bong Joon Ho's new film features Robert Pattinson and hits theaters April 18, 2025.

Apparently, we have to wait another couple of months before we get to see another Bong Joon Ho movie, which might be criminal. Mickey 17 has looked fantastic from the second we got to see footage back in April during the CinemaCon presentation, and we've only grown to love it more as time has passed and we've learned more about the film. So after the Michael Jackson biopic changed its release date, Warner Bros. has reportedly decided to shift this one too. According to Variety, Mickey 17 has moved from January 31, 2025, to April 18, 2025. This will also give the film a chance to run in IMAX, which is where it looks like it should be screened.

"When the April 18 date became available, we quickly moved to secure it for 'Mickey 17,'" A Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement. "We're thrilled with the new date, and very happy the film will be available to audiences in IMAX."

This change also shows that Warner Bros. might actually have some faith in this film. It was already terrible that this was being hidden in late January, where it could be forgotten by the time awards season rolled around [provided it's good, but Director Bong rarely misses ], but movies released in April have a much better chance of sticking around.

Mickey 17: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho, comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, Mickey 17. The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.

Written and directed by Bong Joon Ho, Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson (The Batman, Tenet), Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker), Steven Yeun (Nope), with Academy Award nominees Toni Collette (Hereditary), and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).

The film is produced by Dede Gardner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Jeremy Kleiner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Bong Joon Ho and Dooho Choi (Okja, Snowpiercer). It is based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. The executive producers are Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd, and Marianne Jenkins. The director of photography is Darius Khondji (Oscar nomination for Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Okja). The production designer is Fiona Crombie (Oscar nomination for The Favourite, Cruella). It is edited by Yang Jinmo (Oscar nomination for Parasite, Okja). The visual effects supervisor is Dan Glass (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw). The costume designer is Catherine George (Okja, Snowpiercer).

Warner Bros. Pictures presents An Offscreen Production / A Kate Street Picture Company Production, A Film By Bong Joon Ho: Mickey 17. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on January 31, 2025, and internationally beginning on 28 January 2025.

