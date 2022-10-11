Millennium Media Reveals A First-Look Image At Red Sonja

Red Sonja is a movie that has been hanging out in development hell for a long time now. After many years of trying to get the film off the ground, Millennium Media has finally gotten the production started, and it looks like this movie could see the light of day. In May of 2021, we got word that there was another change in the cast and crew as we got a new leading lady, and today Millennium decided to show off a first-look image of their leading lady, Matilda Lutz, as the titular character. We can't see much of the costume, which, in this writer's opinion, will be the most interesting aspect of this character when it comes to adaptation. Red Sonja is kind of the epitome of a sexualized female heroine, but that sort of thing isn't as accepted these days. So walking the line between being faithful to the source material and modernizing it will be a very interesting undertaking for the cast and crew.

Red Sonja: Summary, Cast, Release Date

Enslaved by an evil tyrant who wishes to destroy her people, barbarian huntress Red Sonja must unite a group of unlikely warriors to face off against Dragan The Magnificent and his deadly bride, Dark Annisia. Based on the best-selling comic series.

Red Sonja stars Matilda Lutz (Revenge) in the title role and also features Wallis Day (Sex/Life, Batwoman) as Annisia and Robert Sheehan (The Umbrella Academy, Misfits) as Draygan. Additional cast includes Michael Bisping (xXx: Return of Xander Cage) as Hawk, Martyn Ford as General Karlak (F9: The Fast Saga, Final Score), Eliza Matengu (Thor: Love and Thunder) as Amarak, Manal El Feitury (Code Red) as Ayala, and Katrina Durden (Doctor Strange, Shadow and Bone) as Saevus. M.J. Bassett (Solomon Kane) is directing with the script written by Joey Soloway (Transparent) and Tasha Huo (Netflix's Tomb Raider). It's currently in production and doesn't have a release date.