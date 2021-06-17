Batman Forever Star Val Kilmer Chimes on Schumacher Cut and Catwoman

On the heels of the 25th anniversary of Batman Forever (1996), which was the lone outing for star Val Kilmer as the Caped Crusader, steam picked up online over Joel Schumacher's original darker cut of the film since Warner Bros has a reputation of meddling with directors for their DC superhero films. Despite the chip on the late director's shoulder having to follow up Tim Burton in the third film of that incarnation's franchise, the film was still successful in the box office with the additions of Chris O'Donnell's Robin, Jim Carrey's Riddler, Tommy Lee Jones' Two-Face, and Nicole Kidman's Dr. Chase Meridian garnering $336 million globally. This naturally leads to the disaster that killed the franchise with George Clooney replacing Kilmer in 1997's Batman & Robin until the Christopher Nolan-led resurgence. With #ReleaseTheShumacher trending on Twitter, Kilmer took the opportunity on the film's latest anniversary to ad his words of wisdom and his share of Batman knowledge.

Val Kilmer's Batman Forever Anniversary and Trivia Tweet

"Has it really been 26 years since Batman Forever?" Kilmer wrote. "I always love learning more about this character. So complex and nuanced. Here's one you might find fun, especially if you're a fan of Frank Miller's Batman: Year One. Bruce Wayne becomes Batman at age 26. Forever yours." The picture accompanying the tweet is all the magazine covers he graced while promoting the film. As an added bonus, he tweeted a gif with the caption, "Does he or doesn't he…" The film scene referenced is Batman in front of the Bat-Signal with the good doctor walking to his left side with the caption reading, "We could give it a try. I'll bring the wine…" in a likely tongue-in-cheek moment alluding to the controversial scene in the DC adult animated comedy Harley Quinn involving Batman entertaining Catwoman.

￼￼￼Has it really been 26 years since Batman Forever? I always love learning more about this character. So complex and nuanced. Here's one you might find fun, especially if you're a fan of Frank Miller's Batman: Year One. Bruce Wayne becomes Batman at age 26. Forever yours pic.twitter.com/GTHo4dZWEV — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) June 16, 2021

Does he or doesn't he…? pic.twitter.com/oGVfqf0tUx — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) June 16, 2021