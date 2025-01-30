Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: miramax, The Faculty

The Faculty: Remake Of The 90's Sci-Fi Film On The Way

Miramax is remaking the 90's sci-fi film The Faculty. Original director Robert Rodriguez is producing, and Companion's Drew Hancock is writing.

Article Summary Miramax is remaking the 90's sci-fi film The Faculty, with original director Robert Rodriguez producing.

Drew Hancock, known for Companion, is set to write the script for The Faculty remake.

The original 1998 film gained a cult following on VHS, making it a staple of 90s horror.

The Faculty remake offers a chance for a fresh take on a body-snatcher story with today's top young actors.

The Faculty is the latest 90s horror film to get a remake, as Variety reports today that Drew Hancock will write a script for the remake. Robert Rodriguez directed the original movie in 1998 and is on board to produce it. Hancock has his new film Companion opening in theaters this weekend. The original 1998 film starred Josh Hartnett, Jordana Brewster, Clea DuVall, Shawn Hatosy, Usher Raymond, Elijah Wood, and Jon Stewart. Yes, that Jon Stewart. It grossed a respectable $63 million but became a huge hit on VHS and DVD over the years, as so many of the thrillers from that era have.

The Faculty Could Go Many Ways

The synopsis for the original film: To the students at Harrington High, the principal and her posse of teachers have always been a little odd, but lately, they've been behaving positively alien. Controlled by otherworldly parasites, the faculty try to infect students one by one. Cheerleader Delilah (Jordana Brewster), football player Stan (Shawn Hatosy), drug dealer Zeke (Josh Hartnett), and new girl Marybeth (Laura Harris) team up with some of their other classmates to fight back against the invaders.

One of the most endearing things about The Faculty was the soundtrack, which was almost as important as the film itself in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Creed, The Offspring, Soul Asylum, Oasis, Garbage, Stabbing Westward—this is an all-timer. Weirdly, though he starred in the film, Usher did not contribute. The soundtrack also featured one of the worst Pink Floyd covers ever recorded.

I am just as sick of these remakes and redos as any other horror fan, but this one could be a fun update. I don't know if you noticed, but the world has dramatically changed since 1998. A fresh look at a body-snatcher story could be a fun time. Grab a bunch of the best young actors in town right now, and go have some fun with it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!