Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: First Trailer And Poster

Someone will write an awesome book about the history and trajectory of the Mission: Impossible movies because it's kind of amazing if you think about it. The first movie did well, the second wasn't as beloved, and the third seemed to show promise, but it wasn't until the fourth movie that things really turned around. That was when the series stopped trying to be American James Bond With Tom Cruise and instead really leaned into the supporting cast and team dynamics. They've been flying high ever since.

Then, the seventh movie happened, becoming what we here call the COVID Canary in the Coalmine. In late February, the virus existed, but no one thought it would be that big of a deal. Mission: Impossible was the first big Hollywood production that had to shut down due to the virus, and it was the first time things became apparent that this was something we needed to pay attention to. The plan was to shoot seven and eight back to back, but that didn't happen. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning dropped Part One from its title, and the eighth film is now called Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

The problem was that the two final films were hit with production delays, whether due to the virus or the strikes. Cruise reportedly paid the crews through the virus to ensure no one lost their livelihood, but the budget for both films is out of control. It's so impossible that Dead Reckoning made $570 million at the worldwide box office, and people have reported that it is underperforming. Paramount Pictures has released the first teaser trailer and poster for The Final Reckoning, and while that "final" is there and Cruise says "one last time" in the teaser, there are already rumors of another film in the franchise. They found a formula for these movies that works more than it doesn't, so it makes sense that everyone involved would want to keep a good thing going.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.