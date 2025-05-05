Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: Underwater Communication

Paramount has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning spotlighting how the crew communicated underwater.

The cast and crew developed underwater communication techniques for filming.

New footage reveals the challenges and ingenuity of shooting complex action sequences below the surface.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning heads to the Cannes Film Festival ahead of its 2025 release.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is taking its big screen debut at the Cannes Film Festival next week, and Paramount is still pushing the behind-the-scenes aspect of this production a lot. We have learned about the plane stunt, filming in Svalbard, and now we're learning more about this big underwater stunt. We thought, last week, that they might keep the other big stunts close to the chest, but it seems we're going to learn about this one as well. Everyone involved with this stunt had to learn to scuba dive, and if you're shooting underwater, that means you have to learn to talk to each other without taking the masks off. It seems the crew developed their own form of shorthand so they could speak to each other and film the scenes efficiently, considering there was only so much oxygen in the tanks and you can only spend so much time underwater a day. We also got a bunch of new images, including a lot of behind-the-scenes images of the underwater scenes.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, and Frederick Schmidt. It will be released in theaters on May 23, 2025.

