Moana 2: Moana's Mother Wants Her To Take A Crew On This New Adventure

Disney has released a short clip from Moana 2 in which Moana's mother argues that she needs a crew for this new adventure.

Article Summary Moana's mom insists she needs a crew for her new adventure in Disney's upcoming Moana 2.

The released clip shows Moana's relationship with her supportive mother, highlighting their bond.

Disney's Moana 2 packs an ensemble of new supporting characters whose development remains to be seen.

Will Moana 2 achieve the acclaim of its predecessor? It's set to compete with major titles like Wicked and Gladiator II.

We're in the home stretch for Moana 2 , and that means we're about to get a whole lot of marketing. We got a full version of the end credit track the other day and now have a short clip featuring Moana and her mom. There is a mom in these movies, and she's alive, and they seem to have a good relationship! We love to see it. It's a conversation about how, this time, Moana is not heading out on this adventure alone like this did the last time. This time, she needs a crew, which is where we're getting this large group of supporting characters. Whether or not there is going to be enough time to develop said large group of supporting characters enough for us to care about them remains to be seen. If there is a sure thing this month, it's this, even with Wicked trending to be as big as it is. The only other unknown about this movie is whether or not it's good enough to join the ranks of its predecessor. Disney rarely has a sequel that is better than the first one, but who knows — weirder things have happened this year.

Moana 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic animated musical Moana 2 reunites Moana (voice of Auli'i Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced.

The voice cast also includes Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Hualālai Chung, David Fane, Rose Matafeo, Awhimai Fraser, Gerald Ramsey, and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda, who lends her voice to Moana's adoring and adorable little sister, Simea. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa'i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. Jared Bush and Miller are writing the film, which is executive produced by Jennifer Lee, Bush, and Johnson. Moana 2 opens in theaters on November 27, 2024.

