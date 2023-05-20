Moana Live-Action Film Will NOT Star Auliʻi Cravalho Sadly, Moana star Auli'i Cravalho will NOT be playing the role in the live action remake that Disney is developing as we speak.

Moana is one of the more beloved modern Disney films and a lot of why has to do with the powerhouse performance from Auliʻi Cravalho as the title character. Cast when she was just 14 years old, she carried that film with an amazing vocal performance, not to mention making an instant classic out of 'How Far I'll Go' and her powerhouse vocals in the songs. We told you earlier this year that a live-action film is coming soon, and sadly, it will not include Cravalho. She posted a video explaining why on her personal Instagram Friday.

The Moana Search Is On

"When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career," she said. "In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role. I believe it is absolutely vital the casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell. So, as an executive producer on the film, I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana's courageous spirit, undeniable wit, and emotional strength. I'm truly honored to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent to honor our incredible peoples, cultures, and communities that help inspire her story."

Whoever steps into the role will have work to do. At least in my eyes, Cravalho IS Moana. I am actually at Disney right now, and during Happily Ever After, when they get to the 'How Far I'll Go' part, her voice rings out from the Magic Kingdom so loudly and with such force that I could hear it from my hotel balcony. While it is a bummer that she will not be back, I trust that she will ensure Disney does the work and finds someone who can do justice to the role.