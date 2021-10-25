Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Guardians Of The Galaxy Game

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to the Guardians of the Galaxy video game. The set's first disc is the debut album from the fictional Star-Lord Band, and the second disc contains songs from the games score. Both are on colored 180-gram discs. Check it out below.

Guardians of the Galaxy Game Soundtrack Mondo Details

"Mondo, in conjunction with Hollywood Records, is proud to present the official soundtrack release to the forthcoming video game, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. The latest from Marvel, Eidos-Montréal, and Square Enix (the creators of 2020's Marvel's Avengers), Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, puts you in control of the universe's least likely heroes."

"Disc One is the debut album by the (fictional) eighties underground heavy metal act, Star-Lord Band. Co-Composed by Steve Sczepkowski and Yohann Boudreault, the songs of Star-Lord Band have an origin story all their own: in the game's narrative, Peter Quill takes the name "Star-Lord" from his favorite band of the same name. Music being such an important part of the Guardians universe, it wasn't enough just to talk about this band, so an entire album was created for the game. Disc Two features selections from the incredible score by BAFTA and IVOR NOVELLO nominated composer Richard Jacques (Mass Effect, James Bond 007: Blood Stone), the perfect complement to the visual space operatics on display."

I am excited fo this, especially to add it to my ever-growing Marvel vinyl section. It will go nicely with my Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and 2 vinyl release. This one will go up for sale on the Mondo Record Shop on Wednesday.