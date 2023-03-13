Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Banshees Of Inisherin Mondo is releasing the soundtrack to Academy Award nominated film Banshees Of Inisherin this coming Wednesday.

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to the Oscar-nominated film Banshees of Inisherin. One of those nominations was, in fact, for Carter Burwell's excellent score to the film, releasing here on 140-gram colored vinyl from Mondo. You can see the release down below.

Banshees Of Inisherin Mondo Release Details

"This week, we are super proud to celebrate one of our favorite films and scores of 2022 – Carter Burwell's Academy Award®-nominated score to THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN. Available for the first time in any physical medium and featuring several bonus tracks not available on streaming platforms. This is not our first Carter Burwell release at Mondo. Long-time fans, we have released similarly somber works (ANOMALISA), light-hearted and splendid (MISSING LINK), and everything in-between (the criminally unsung HAIL, CAESAR!). We are honored to feature this highly-acclaimed score and hope that it finds a way into your record collection. A frequent collaborator of McDonagh's, Academy Award®-nominated composer Carter Burwell previously worked on three of his films, starting with IN BRUGES. He also worked on SEVEN PSYCHOPATHS, as well as his Oscar-nominated score for THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI, their last collaboration. As always, all new releases go on sale Wednesdays 12 NOON CT at MondoShop.com. "

While the film didn't win any awards at last night's ceremony, that it was recognized with as many nominations as it received showed how much respect there is for the film. I thought Burwell had a really good shot, and though he came up short, it's best to pick this up and enjoy the score for all time.