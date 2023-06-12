Posted in: Mondo, Movies | Tagged: cameron crowe, mondo, Singles

Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Singles Vol. 2

Mondo will finally release Vol.2 of the Singles soundtrack that they have been teasing forever on vinyl this Wednesday.

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes and brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. We tell you about them every week, and this week is an anticipated one, as we get the vinyl release for Singles Vol. 2. Directed by Cameron Crowe, the soundtrack to that film is everything, and long has Mondo teased us that a Vol. 2 would be coming. Wednesday is the day as the Vol. 2 tracks, first released as a bonus disc in the 25th-anniversary release, will be spread across two blue-colored vinyl discs.

Mondo Singles Vol.2 Release Details

"Mondo, in partnership with Sony Music and Vinyl Films, are proud to present the premiere vinyl pressing of Volume 2 of the soundtrack to Cameron Crowe's SINGLES, titled SINGLES VOL. 2 – BLUES FOR A T-SHIRT. A soundtrack so iconic that its legacy continues to this day – this second volume was previously included as a bonus CD only in the 25th anniversary reissue of the album, now available on Vinyl for the first time. Featuring original and rarely heard recordings by Chris Cornell, Alice in Chains, Paul Westerberg, and of course … Citizen Dick's infamous track "Touch Me, I'm Dick." This album features live recordings, score tracks, as well as recordings of Chris Cornell (performing as Matt Dylon's character Cliff Poncier), including an early recording of "Spoon Man." Featuring liner notes by Writer and Director Cameron Crowe and a screen-printed Citizen Dick flyer, this release is just as essential as the first volume. "

That first volume will also be getting a repressing for those that may have missed it. This is going to be a great Wednesday drop, and you better be ready to get it because it will go super, super fast.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!