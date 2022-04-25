CinemaCon 2022: Sony Pictures Presentation Liveblog

Last August, the movie theater industry descended on a very, very warm Las Vegas four months later than the usual time that CinemaCon usually happens. A convention hosted by the National Association for Thearter Owners, this con allows for studios to show off what movies they are going to be bringing to the big screen this year and the trade show shows off all of the new forms of seats to candy to everything else for the theater owners of the world. Last year, there was a lot of talk about the fact that theaters needed to confront the streaming problem a lot sooner than anyone thought they were going to have to. Less than a year later, it looks like things have been turning around, even if they aren't back to where they were. We here at Bleeding Cool like to liveblog the presentations, and today, we are liveblogging Sony Pictures.

Last year, Sony kicked off the entire convention as well, but they ended up taking people by surprise. The length of the presentation was long, so it wasn't surprising that they ended up showing a full movie. However, the movie they ended up showing was a surprise, and that was Ghostbusters: Afterlife. This year, after wandering the show floor a little, there aren't a ton of Sony things out there that could hint about what we're going to see tonight. Where the Crawdads Sing is a possibility because it's on a screen playing in a hallway, Bullet Train is something we could see. There is a display for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), which is interesting considering that it was just delayed. The presentation is two hours long, which likely isn't a movie, so we'll have to see what they end up showing us. Feel free to join us and interact with me as I frankly type as fast as humanly possible throughout the presentation.

