Wednesday Season 1 Tapped as Mondo Music Release Of The Week Mondo will release the score to the first season of Netflix's blockbuster series Wednesday as their soundtrack release of the week tomorrow.

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes and brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to Netflix's mega-hit Wednesday from iconic composers Danny Elfman and Chris Bacon. The whole score to the first season will be available on two "Enid's Pink Sweater" pink vinyl discs and will be available to purchase tomorrow at Noon EST at the Mondo Record Shop.

Mondo Wednesday Season 1 Release Details

Composed by 4x Oscar nominee, 2x Emmy winner Elfman (MILK, BIG FISH, MEN IN BLACK, GOOD WILL HUNTING, LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER, DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES, THE SIMPSONS) and 3x Emmy nom Bacon (THE TICK, BATES MOTEL, SMASH, GNOMEO & JULIET, SHERLOCK GNOMES, IMMANENCE). Bacon is a protege of the great James Newton Howard and won an HMMA for GNOMEO & JULIET, which he shared with James and Bernie Taupin (Elton John). He previously worked with Elfman on WHEN WE RISE, MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL, and DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS.

Starring Jenna Ortega (THE FALLOUT, YES DAY, STUCK IN THE MIDDLE, SCREAM, X), Gwendoline Christie (GAME OF THRONES, STAR WARS: EPISODE VII – THE FORCE AWAKENS, STAR WARS: EPISODE VIII – THE LAST JEDI), and Riki Lindhome (GARFUNKEL AND OATES: TRYING TO BE SPECIAL, THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE, MONSTERS VS. ALIENS, KNIVES OUT), along with Catherine Zeta-Jones (CHICAGO, TRAFFIC, OCEAN'S TWELVE), Luis Guzman (BOOGIE NIGHTS, CARLITO'S WAY), Christina Ricci (ADDAMS FAMILY, YELLOWJACKETS), and Fred Arminsen (SNL).

I expect this one to be pretty popular, so you may want to make sure you go right away to grab yourself one.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!