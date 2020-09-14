Mondo Music Release Of The Week: The Lodge Soundtrack

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to the excellent horror film The Lodge composed by Danny Bensi & Saunder Jurriaans. This release will come on 180 Gram Bloody Puddle Variant housed inside a spot varnish gatefold sleeve. Check out the Mondo release for this week below.

Mondo The Lodge LP Details

"It's difficult being a stepmother at any time, so it's going to be super hard when your predecessor commits suicide, and your partner has to be somewhere else, leaving the two whippersnappers behind for you to look after. This is what happens to Grace (Riley Keough, HOLD THE DARK) in THE LODGE, the unsettling film from Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala (GOODNIGHT MOMMY). Scoring Grace's ordeal is Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans, who previously brought screaming sonic landscapes to THE AUTOPSY OF JANE DOE and THE GIFT. With THE LODGE, they present a soundtrack that is often sparse and minimalist, but no less disturbing for that."

This one goes up for order this Wednesday at Noon CST. As with all of their record releases, you will want to get an order in as fast as possible, as Mondo stuff sells out pretty frequently on preorder. With something like The Lodge, which already has a built-in cult following and an excellent example of when mood and music converge, this one should be no different at all. Go here for more info and again on Wednesday to place a preorder for shipping in October.