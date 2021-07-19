Mondo Music Release Of The Week: The People Under The Stairs

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the score to the cult classic horror film The People Under The Stairs from composer Don Peake. This is the first-ever vinyl release of the soundtrack from the 1991 Wes Craven film. It will come pressed on a 180 gram colored disc, limited to 900 pieces. It can be found down below.

Mondo, The People Under The Stairs Details

"In the spirit of Record Store Day this past weekend, this week, we are highlighting new titles from some of our favorite labels. We have a Mondo exclusive on THE PEOPLE UNDER THE STAIRS from Terror-Vision and new titles from our friends at Library of the Occult, Cadabra, and Burning Witches Records.

The first-ever vinyl release of the soundtrack to this Wes Craven classic from 1991. Composer Don Peake created an incredibly atmospheric and spooky score for this film. Peake's career is insane –as a guitarist and member of the Wrecking Crew, he's played on albums by Marvin Gaye, Phil Spector, Everly Brothers, Mahalia Jackson, John Lennon, Jackson Five, and more. It's an incredible career, and his musical diversity shines on this score. Fun fact: People Under the Stairs opened at #1 on the box office chart and stayed in the Top 10 for a month. Pressed on 180 Gram Mondo Exclusive Tri-Color Vinyl. Edition of 900."

I loved this film when I was a kid, so thank you, Mondo; I will gladly add this to the collection. The People Under The Stairs will drop on Wednesday at Noon CST.