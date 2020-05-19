Mondo Music Release of the Week: The Emma Soundtrack

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to this year's new take on Emma, starring Anya Taylor-Joy. The score for the film was handled by Isobel Waller-Bridge & David Schweitzer and will be released on a two-disc vinyl set by Mondo this Wednesday. Check out the release below.

Mondo Emma Vinyl Soundtrack Release

"Mondo, in partnership with Back Lot Music, is proud to present the premiere physical release of the soundtrack to Autumn de Wilde's epic period comedy EMMA. Composed by Isobel Waller-Bridge & David Schweitzer, the music for EMMA is as plucky and tender as the saga of Emma Woodhouse and her attempts at molding the love lives of those around her. Housed in a gatefold sleeve with artwork by artist Carson Ellis and designed by Nic Taylor, the release features a 20-page booklet with photos, a mini-poster, and pressed on 180 Gram Blush pink colored vinyl."

As with all Mondo music releases, this one will go on sale Wednesday at Noon CST on the Mondo webstore. Emma might be this week's release, but they also have a ton of other vinyl soundtracks up for sale as well, including both the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame scores and the score for this years Blumhouse revamp of The Invisible Man. These releases tend to sell out, so if you're interested best not be late and get your order in fast, so you don't miss it.