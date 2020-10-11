Monster Hunter: Comparing the Monster Designs and New Footage

In a move that frankly surprised a bunch of people; Sony Pictures actually moved up the release of one of their movies. Monster Hunter was initially supposed to come out in September and then was delayed until April 2021. That seemed pretty unexpected considering the state of the entire world but then, last week, Sony announced some more release dates and delays. Instead of waiting until 2021, Sony Pictures is releasing Monster Hunter on December 30th. This might seem like a stupid move considering how many productions are running the hell away from 2020 because the United States couldn't get its collective shit together and actually control this pandemic and instead it's only getting worse every single day. However, the target audience for a movie like this is not the domestic box office but the international. Director Paul W.S. Anderson does extremely well in China specifically and their box office seems to indicate that things are more or less returning to normal. So Sony more or less banking on the international market to make money on Monster Hunter.

We'll see how that goes. In the meantime, it was time to do some promo and New York Comic Con was hosting their event this weekend. You can watch the entire panel below but if you're here for some more new footage skip to about 42:09 in the panel.

Meanwhile, over at IGN, they have a short piece of promo featuring the game series' director Kaname Fujioka and producer Ryozo Tsujimoto. Monster Hunter is a movie with pre-existing fanbase that are going to be examining every single frame to make sure that everything looks right. This promo has Anderson showing the monster designs for Diablos and Rathalos to Fujioka and Tsujimoto for their approval

The jury is very much still out on Monster Hunter so we'll have to see if the release actually ends up happening, Regal Cinema might be closed but AMC Theatres and Cinemark have pledged to stay open, come December.

Monster Hunter, directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, stars Milla Jovovich, TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, and Ron Perlman. It will be released on December 30th.