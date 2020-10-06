Monster Hunter Gets an Official Release Date, More Delays

Another day, another round movie delays; such is the way of life in a COVID-19 world. While Regal Theaters is closing down for an indeterminate amount of time and Cinemark is pledging to remain open, the fact of the matter is a good portion of the movie-going public is just not up for spending time in theaters at the moment. However, that doesn't mean that movies aren't coming out this year despite more delays announce even today. Two days ago, we got the first teaser for Sony Picture's Monster Hunter and revealed that the movie would be in theaters in December. We didn't have an exact date at the time, but according to Deadline, Monster Hunter plans to come in just under the 2020 line by releasing on December 30th. As we said in the previous post about this, Anderson movies tend to make most of their money overseas, and some international markets are doing a much better job than the United States at containing COVID-19. So the movie doesn't really need the domestic box office; it's going to be fine without it, and Sony decided to roll the dice on this one.

Thew new Monster Hunter date was previously held by Escape Room 2, which has been moved to some unknown date in 2021, but we can expect it will probably be in the early spring. The late winter and early spring has become the prime dumping ground for middle ground horror movies that aren't good enough to merit an October release. Sony has also dated one of their TIFF acquisitions called Kid Detective from Stage 6 Films. It stars Adam Brody as "a once celebrated child detective, now in his early thirties, who continues to solve the same trivial mysteries between hangovers and bouts of self-pity. That's until a naïve client (Sophie Nélisse) brings him his first 'adult' case – to find out who brutally murdered her boyfriend."

We should expect more release date shuffling in the next couple of days due to the Regal closures, and we will likely hear about the fate of AMC Theatres sooner rather than later. Wear your damn mask.

Monster Hunter, directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, stars Milla Jovovich, TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, and Ron Perlman. It will be released on December 30th.