Morbius Star Reflects on Joining the Film and Where it Went Wrong

One of the stars of the critically panned film Morbius reveals why he signed on to the project and what could have made it stronger.

Article Summary Jared Harris reveals financial reasons for joining Morbius and critiques its lack of humor.

Morbius faced negative reviews for writing, effects, and execution, despite a strong box office debut.

Critics found Morbius uninspired, pointing out issues with story, characters, and post-credits scenes.

Harris suggests a mischievous tone could have improved Morbius, sparking reflection on its reception.

Actor Jared Harris, who portrayed Dr. Emil Nicholas in the 2022 film Morbius, recently opened up about his experience working on the movie and his thoughts on its less-than-thrilling reception. And based on his comments, it's pretty clear that the film's script didn't initially entice him.

Reflecting on his decision to join the cast, Harris candidly admits to i News (first shared via EW), "I have got a mortgage to pay, you know. Sometimes, you say yes to things because you need to make money." Harris also shared his perspective on what could have improved the film, mostly commenting on its overall tone. "I have observed that those types of films do well if you have a sense of humor. You can't treat it as though it's Shakespeare. So, yeah, that movie could have done with a more mischievous sense of humor."

The Overwhelming Negativity Surrounding Morbius

At the time of its release, Morbius was met with a largely negative reception from both critics and audiences. The film, directed by Daniel Espinosa and starring Jared Leto as the titular character, was criticized by moviegoers for its writing, visual effects, and overall execution. You know, basically everything. Despite a promising start, with an opening weekend that saw it top the box office, the film's earnings plummeted by 73.9% in its second weekend. This significant drop made it one of the worst-performing Marvel adaptations in terms of box-office retention.

Furthermore, the film's critical reception was equally harsh. Many reviewers found the story and characters uninspired and the visual effects subpar, and the attempt to connect Morbius to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe through post-credits scenes featuring Michael Keaton's Vulture only added to the confusion and criticism.

Now that we've had a few years to really digest Morbius, do you think there's anything that could have enhanced the audience experience? And what do you think about Harris's perspective on the film?

