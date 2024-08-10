Posted in: Mortal Kombat, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: film, Karl Urban, Lewis Tan, mortal kombat, mortal kombat 2

Mortal Kombat 2 Star Discusses the "Unique" Portrayal of Johnny Cage

Mortal Kombat star Lewis Tan shares what he believes Karl Urban brings to the role of Johnny Cage in the upcoming sequel.

Article Summary Lewis Tan discusses Karl Urban's unique portrayal of Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2.

Karl Urban's take on Johnny Cage is described as different from fan expectations but exciting.

Tan praises Urban’s experience and unique contribution to the character in the sequel.

Mortal Kombat 2 is set to hit US theaters on October 24, 2025.

After teasing his involvement during the final moments of the 2021 live-action version of Mortal Kombat, we're finally guaranteed that fan-favorite character Johnny Cage will make his grand, cinematic re-debut. Thankfully, based on what the film's leading actor has to say about the new iteration of Johnny Cage, it sounds like fans are in for a subversive version of the fame-seeking fighter.

In a new interview with Screen Rant, Mortal Kombat's leading actor Lewis Tan specifically discussed what Johnny Cage (and actor Karl Urban) bring to the upcoming sequel film, with Tan telling the site, "He's bringing a really interesting take on Johnny Cage. I can't talk about too much, but I can say personally that he's a great guy and we had a lot of fun, a lot of laughs on set, and I like what he's doing with the character. I think it's really unique, it's maybe different from what people are expecting, but I think he's such good actor. He's been around for a long time, done a lot of great roles, and a lot of great franchises himself. So yeah, he's no stranger to this type of thing, so he's bringing something really special."

Mortal Kombat 2 Official Cast and Release Date

As of now, the cast of Mortal Kombat 2 includes Tan as Cole Young, Urban as Johnny Cage, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Mehcad Brooks as Jackson "Jax" Briggs, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han / Noob Saibot, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Max Huang as Revenant Kung Lao, Tati Gabrielle as Jade, Adeline Rudolph as Kitana, Sophia Xu as Young Kitana, Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn, Desmond Chiam as King Jerrod, Ana Thu Nguyen as Queen Sindel, Damon Herriman as Quan Chi, and CJ. Bloomfield as Baraka.

Mortal Kombat 2 is currently scheduled to be released in US theaters on October 24, 2025.

