Mufasa: The Lion King – Music Featurette, TV Spot, And 6 New Posters

Disney has released a behind-the-scenes featurette for Mufasa: The Lion King, which spotlights the music, a TV spot, and 6 new posters.

Article Summary Disney unveils a music featurette for Mufasa: The Lion King spotlighting Lin-Manuel Miranda's contributions.

Alongside the featurette, fans get a glimpse at a new TV spot and six vibrant posters for the film.

Tickets are now available, suggesting building anticipation for the upcoming holiday season release.

Directed by Barry Jenkins, the film debuts December 20, 2024, blending live-action charm with CGI magic.

Before Moana 2 came out and everyone realized there wasn't a decent song in the entire film, another Disney movie featuring Lin Manuel Miranda was eyeroll worthy. It's amazing how quickly things can turn around because right now, Miranda being involved with Mufasa: The Lion King sounds like the best possible outcome for the music of that movie by far. Whether or not anyone else is going to be interested in a movie that sounds more like a return to direct-to-VHS era Disney than Moana 2 did remains to be seen. We have a new behind-the-scenes featurette focusing on Miranda's music, a new TV spot now that tickets are on sale and six new posters.

Mufasa: The Lion King – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone, until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

The film stars Aaron Pierre (Mufasa), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Taka/Scar), Tiffany Boone (Sarabi), Kagiso Lediga (Young Rafiki), Preston Nyman (Zazu), Mads Mikkelsen (Kiros), Thandiwe Newton (Eshe), Lennie James (Obasi), Anika Noni Rose (Afia), Keith David (Masego), John Kani (Rafiki), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon), Donald Glover (Simba), Blue Ivy Carter (Kiara), Braelyn Rankins (Young Mufasa), Theo Somolu (Young Taka), Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (Nala).

Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, the all-new feature film is directed by Barry Jenkins, produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen. Featuring songs by award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mufasa: The Lion King opens only in theaters on December 20, 2024.

