Mufasa: The Lion King – New TV Spot Focuses On Sibling Rivalry

Disney has released another new TV spot for Mufasa: The Lion King, which focuses on the sibling rivalry between Mufasa and Scar.

Article Summary Disney drops new TV spot for Mufasa: The Lion King, spotlighting Mufasa and Scar's fierce sibling rivalry.

Mufasa: The Lion King, set to compete with Sonic 3, is Disney's last big release of the year.

The film delves into Mufasa's origins and childhood, narrated by Rafiki with cameos from Timon and Pumbaa.

Catch the film in theaters December 20, 2024, with Barry Jenkins directing and songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Disney is doing a victory lap right now as Moana 2 takes home a massive box office, and normally, that would be the end of an excellent year for the studio, save for some awards season movies getting released in December. Not this year, though, as they have one more big release right around the corner, and it's a weird one. In 2019, when the live-action remake of The Lion King was released, another film in that style sounded like a good idea, and even more so when you walk home with a box office take of over a billion dollars. However, things have changed in the last five years, and people are not as keen to seek out these remakes as they once were and the other entire concept of Mufasa: The Lion King is another one of those stories that sounds emblematic of everything wrong with Hollywood these days. They are really starting to promote the movie heavily, though, as it's looking more and more likely that this film will lose the box office race to Sonic the Hedgehog 3. We got a new TV spot that focuses on the sibling rivalry between Mufasa and Scar, a focal point of the film, and the journey of how we got to Scar, leaving his brother for dead.

Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone, until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

The film stars Aaron Pierre (Mufasa), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Taka/Scar), Tiffany Boone (Sarabi), Kagiso Lediga (Young Rafiki), Preston Nyman (Zazu), Mads Mikkelsen (Kiros), Thandiwe Newton (Eshe), Lennie James (Obasi), Anika Noni Rose (Afia), Keith David (Masego), John Kani (Rafiki), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon), Donald Glover (Simba), Blue Ivy Carter (Kiara), Braelyn Rankins (Young Mufasa), Theo Somolu (Young Taka), Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (Nala).

Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, the all-new feature film is directed by Barry Jenkins, produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen. Featuring songs by award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mufasa: The Lion King opens only in theaters on December 20, 2024.

