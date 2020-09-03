Mulan Will Be Available for Free on Disney+....Eventually

There have been a lot of questions regarding the PVOD release of Mulan, and after some conflicting reports across different countries versions of Disney+, it seems that we finally have an answer. It appears that Mulan will be a longterm rental for Disney+ users that buy it. You have the movie for as long as you have a Disney+ subscription. So unlike a film like Bill & Ted Face the Music that was $25 for 48 hours, Mulan is $30, and it's yours for as long as you have Disney+. However, we knew that Disney wasn't going to keep Mulan as a PVOD offering for forever, and it appears they are essentially going to have a theatrical window without being in theaters. According to the Disney+ question and answer page for Mulan, the movie will be available for a PVOD purchase from September 4th to November 2nd, 2020, 11:59 PT where they will stop selling the film. You will still have access to the movie if you bought it when the window closes. However, starting on December 4th, the movie will be released on Disney+ for no additional cost.

Starting September 4, with Premier Access, you can watch Mulan before it's available to all Disney+ subscribers or anywhere else. Disney+ will offer Premier Access to Mulan for $29.99 on disneyplus.com and in the Disney+ app on select platforms, including Apple, Google, and Roku. The Premier Access offer will be available until November 2, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Once you have Premier Access to Mulan, you can watch as many times as you want on any platform where Disney+ is available. Your access to Mulan will continue as long as you are an active Disney+ subscriber. Mulan will be available to all Disney+ subscribers on December 4, 2020, for no additional cost.

So essentially, we have our theatrical window of September 4th to November 2nd, the wait between the end of the theatrical release and the home release, and then on December 4th, we have the home release. It's an interesting little idea, and while we still don't know if it's going to work, it's going to be fascinating to watch it play out.

Summary: When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.

Mulan, directed by Niki Caro, stars Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Yoson An, Xana Tang, Jason Scott Lee, and Ron Yuan. It will stream to Disney+ as a PVOD purchase on September 4th.