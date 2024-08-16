Posted in: Movies, Soundtracks | Tagged: Alien: Romulus, benjamin wallfisch, mutant

Alien: Romulus Vinyl Score Release Up for Order At Mutant

Mutant is putting out the first vinyl release of the score to Alien: Romulus, which is now in theaters. It is up for order right now.

Article Summary The Alien: Romulus score by Benjamin Wallfisch is now available on vinyl, featuring colored discs and stunning artwork.

This release includes liner notes by director Fede Alvarez and illustrations by Kilian Eng, priced at $40.

Mutant collaborates with Hollywood Records and 20th Century Studios to bring the masterful score to fans.

The tracklist features 19 haunting pieces that blend classic Alien themes with new, terrifying compositions.

Alien: Romulus is now in theaters, and while audiences are being terrorized by the latest Xenomorph offering, they might notice a pretty nifty score from composer Benjamin Wallfisch. Featuring music cues that fans will recognize instantly and new music that is destined to become classic, Mutant is offering the first vinyl release of the score. The score is presented across two colored vinyl discs and features liner notes by director Fede Alvarez, and original artwork by illustrator Kilian Eng. The jacket for the release is really gorgeous, and the set will cost you $40. You can order it right here, see the jacket and discs below, and get all the other details as well.

Alien: Romulus Score Release Details

Mutant, in partnership with Hollywood Records and 20th Century Studios, is proud to present the premiere physical release of Benjamin Wallfisch's score to ALIEN: ROMULUS. It is hard to overstate just how successful, on every level, ALIEN: ROMULUS and its score are at returning longtime fans to the world Ridley Scott, Dan O'Bannon, Jerry Goldsmith (and so many other brilliant artists) created back in 1979. But spend just a few minutes with Benjamin Wallfisch's masterful score, and you can feel the attention to detail in the craft of every choice.

"Doing the impossible task of bridging the gap between sequels and prequels, Wallfisch takes the dissonant, atonal, and truly horrifying soundscapes that Goldsmith defined the genre with and makes peace with the melodies and monsters of subsequent films – all while making his own voice heard throughout," Says Mo Shafeek, Mutant Co-Founder. "A truly remarkable piece of film music."

Here is the tracklisting for the release:

SIDE A

1. The Chrysalis

2. That's Our Sun

3. Wake Up

4. Entering Nostromo

5. Searching

SIDE B

1. There's Something in the Water

2. XX121

3. He's Glitchy

4. Run!

5. Prometheus Fire

SIDE C

1. Guns V Acid Blood

2. The Hive

3. Andy

4. Gravity Purge

5. Elevator Shaft Attack

6. Get Away from Her

SIDE D

1. The Offspring

2. Collision Warning

3. Raine

4. Sleep

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!