My Son: Missing Child Thriller to Stream Free on Peacock Sept 15th

My Son, the new British thriller starring James McAvoy and Claire Foy, will premiere on Peacock TV for free streaming on September 15th. The film is an English-language remake of the hit French thriller, shot without a script and featuring McAvoy and Foy as bereaved parents searching for their missing son.

Driving in the heart of the Highlands, Edmond Murray receives a call from his ex-wife, in tears. Their 7-year-old son went missing from a campsite. Soon it becomes clear that the child was kidnapped, and the parents give way to despair.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: My Son | Official Trailer | Peacock (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kRDXnNwbP2I)

In My Son, when a man's (McAvoy) only son goes missing, he travels to the town where his ex-wife (Foy) lives in search of answers. To play a man whose life is clouded by mystery, McAvoy was not given a script or dialogue – as was the case in the French film; the character was aware of basic aspects of his story and improvised and reacted to each moment as it unfolds. The rest of the cast and crew were aware of the scenes. Christian Carion directed the original film the same way, with his lead star improvising the role.

My Son is directed by Christian Carion, who also directed the French film and was written by Carion and Laure Irrman. The film is produced by Carion, Laure Irrman for Une Hirondelle, Vincent Maraval and Brahim Chioua for Wild Bunch International, Rebecca O'Brien for Sixteen Films, and Marc Butan for Mad River Pictures. Peacock acquired the rights to My Son from STXfilms for exclusive streaming rights on their streaming service.

Missing or dead children are a particular obsession in British and European crime dramas these days, especially British crime dramas. This is every parent's nightmare, and the appetite for these masochistic nightmare fantasies seems to be endless in audiences. Perhaps it's a safe space for people to explore that particular fantasy without consequences, though we wonder why anyone would want to indulge in it so fervently, to the point this has become a viable commercial subgenre.