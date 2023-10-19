Posted in: Apple, Movies, Sony | Tagged: apple original films, napoleon, sony, sony pictures

Napoleon: New Vignette Spotlights Vanessa Kirby as Empress Josephine

Sony and Apple Original Films have released a new behind-the-scenes vignette spotlighting Vanessa Kirby as Empress Josephine.

Yesterday, we got a new look at Apple and Sony's upcoming Napoleon from Ridley Scott. There were many things that looked awesome about the film, but we finally got to see some more of Vanessa Kirby as Josephine. We love a lady who knows what she wants and also knows when she has a man wrapped around her little finger, at least in some way. That was just a hint of the dynamic we'll see in that trailer, but Sony released a new behind-the-scenes vignette with Kirby teasing more about what we can expect from Josephine in this film.

The first of the two big Apple Original Film releases is coming out this weekend with Killers of the Flower Moon, but Sony and Apple also have their film next month with Napoleon. Of the two films, Napoleon probably has the chance of generating a wider audience because people seem to like when Ridley Scott does historical films [mostly because he absolutely rules at them]. This film doesn't look any different; it features an impressive cast and amazing-looking battle scenes. It was even shot in record time, according to Scott. The theatrical cut hits later next month, but a reported four-hour directors cut will stream to AppleTV+ at some point as well.

Napoleon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Napoleon' is an original and personal look at Napoleon's origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Joséphine. The film captures Napoleon's famous battles, relentless ambition, and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary. Starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, Vanessa Kirby as Empress Joséphine, Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, Ben Miles as Caulaincourt, Ludivine Sagnier as Theresa Cabarrus, Matthew Needham as Lucien Bonaparte, Youssef Kerkour as Marshal Davout, Phil Cornwell as Sanson 'The Bourreau,' Edouard Philipponnat as Tsar Alexander, Paul Rhys as Talleyrand, John Hollingworth as Marshall Ney, Gavin Spokes as Moulins and Mark Bonnar as Jean-Andoche Juno, written by David Scarpa, directed by Ridley Scott. It will be released in theaters on November 22, 2023, and on AppleTV+ at a later date.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!