Neill Blomkamp Provides A Disheartening Update On District 10

Gran Turismo director Neill Blomkamp has provided a disheartening update on the status of the sequel to 2009's District 9, titled District 10.

District 9 freaking rules, and that is an understatement. Director Neill Blomkamp exploded onto the mainstream scene with the film back in 2009, and it garnered warranted praise from critics and fans alike. It also did very well at the box office as it was made on a budget of $30 million and made over $200 million. If you've seen the movie, you know it ends on a bit of a cliffhanger with an incomplete ending. Blomkamp has been saying since even before District 9 was released that he would like to make a sequel. Since then, there have been some false starts, but last we heard from Blomkamp back in 2021, the movie was happening, and in mid-2022, we got confirmation that drafts for District 10 had been written. Gran Turismo comes out this weekend with Blomkamp attached, and The Hollywood Reporter asked what I would have asked, which is whether or not District 10 is still attached to Sony since they were the ones who distributed District 9.

"Yeah, they would be tied to it," Blomkamp said. "I don't know if it's getting made or not. I don't know if I even want to make that right now, but at some point down the line, it'll probably get made."

Well, that's not exactly positive news. When the interviewer said that the positive response for Gran Turismo [which is still leaning on the positive side] bodes well for the movie happening, Blomkamp replied with, "Yeah, that makes sense." These responses make it very unclear whether the issue is a scheduling or budget problem or whether or not Blomkamp is still interested. It's been over a decade since District 9 came out, and the most we've heard about District 10 is a tweet Blomkamp made over two years ago. Stranger and less deserving sequels have been made, and if it takes a long time for this to get made and for it to be made, right? Then I guess I'll wait…impatiently.

Gran Turismo: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the film is the ultimate wish-fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver.

Gran Turismo is directed by Neill Blomkamp with a screenplay by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin. It will be produced by Doug Belgrad, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Dana Brunetti, with Kazunori Yamauchi, Herman Hulst, Jason Hall, and Matthew Hirsch serving as executive producers. It stars David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner, and Djimon Hounsou. It will be released on August 25, 2023.

