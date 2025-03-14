Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: neill blomkamp, starship troopers

Neill Blomkamp To Write And Direct A New Adaption Of Starship Troopers

Gran Turismo director Neill Blomkamp has signed on to write, direct, and produce a new adaptation of Starship Troopers for Sony.

The project is based on Heinlein's 1959 novel, not a remake of the 1997 film.

Blomkamp teams up with Terri Tatchell, co-writer of "District 9".

The original 1997 movie directed by Verhoeven became a cult classic.

Director Neill Blomkamp has signed on to a new project. Blomkamp exploded onto the scene in 2009 with District 9, an absolute banger of a film, and he's made several interesting projects of varying quality ever since. In 2023, he directed the Gran Turismo movie for Sony, which seemed like it would be a joke but ended up being much better than it had any right to be and did well at the box office. Sony has decided to work with Blomkamp again, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, he will tackle a new adaptation of Starship Troopers. He will write, direct, and produce the project. He will also produce the project with Terri Tatchell, who co-wrote District 9 and Chappie. However, it isn't a remake of the movie; instead, Blomkamp is reportedly returning to the book by Robert A. Heinlein, which was published in 1959.

Starship Troopers won a Hugo Award for Best Novel in 1960, and the summary of the book reads: "Johnnie Rico never really intended to join up—and definitely not the infantry. But now that he's in the thick of it, trying to get through combat training harder than anything he could have imagined, he knows everyone in his unit is one bad move away from buying the farm in the interstellar war the Terran Federation is waging against the Arachnids. Because everyone in the Mobile Infantry fights. And if the training doesn't kill you, the Bugs are more than ready to finish the job…"

The book was adapted as a feature film in 1997 directed by Paul Verhoeven. The cast included Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer, Denise Richards, Jake Busey, Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Muldoon, and Michael Ironside. The film grossed just over $120 million on a reported budget of $100-$110 million, so it didn't do well at the box office. It didn't do well critically or with audiences as well, with many people taking the movie seriously when it was actually a piece of satire. It has become the go-to film to test someone's media literacy skills.

