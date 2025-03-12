Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: Cujo, netflix, stephen king

Cujo Remake Being Conjured Up At Netflix

Netflix is remaking Stephen King's Cujo. Barbarian's Roy Lee will produce the film. Are you excited to see a modern take on the story?

The film is in early stages with no director, writer, or actors announced yet.

Cujo follows a rabid St. Bernard, causing terror in Castle Rock after a bat bite.

Despite being a less popular King story, Cujo's familiar name might attract viewers.

Cujo is a story by Stephen King, written in 1981, about a St. Bernard dog who is bitten by a bat and becomes a rabid killing machine. It was adapted into a film in 1983 starring Dee Wallace and Daniel Hugh Kelley. Now, Netflix has a green-lit remake of the film, which will be produced by Roy Lee (Barbarian). No director, writer, or actors are attached to the project yet, as it is in its early stages. Like most of Hollywood, Netflix has produced King adaptations, including Gerald's Game, a favorite of mine. Variety had the news.

Cujo A Unlikely Pick To Remake

Cujo used to be a big friendly dog, lovable and loyal to his trinity (THE MAN, THE WOMAN, and THE BOY) and everyone around him, and always did his best to not be a BAD DOG. But that all ends on the day this nearly two-hundred-pound Saint Bernard makes the mistake of chasing a rabbit into a hidden underground cave, setting off a tragic chain of events. Now Cujo is no longer himself as he is slowly overcome by a growing sickness, one that consumes his mind even as his once affable thoughts turn uncontrollably and inexorably to hatred and murder. Cujo is about to become the center of a horrifying vortex that will inescapably draw in everyone around him—a relentless reign of terror, fury, and madness from which no one in Castle Rock will truly be safe…

On the list of King stories that I would like to see get another shot at being made, this was low on the list. It was never one of my favorites, and the original film wasn't either. But I can see why Netflix chose it. It can be made on the cheap, that is for sure, and anything with any kind of familiar name will be at the top of the list. Cujo has its fans, so hopefully, they get what they want out of this remake.

