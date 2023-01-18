Netflix Shares Its 2023 Film Slate: Dates Rebel Moon, Extraction 2

Netflix has released a video teasing its 2023 slate, including release dates for major releases like Extraction 2 and Rebel Moon.

Netflix has released a video teasing its 2023 lineup, and while it is missing The Old Guard 2, which is unforgivable in my eyes, we do have good stuff on there. We have some dates for big movies like Extraction 2  and Rebel Moon, with the latter snagging a late December release date. No one should be surprised if Rebel Moon gets a limited theatrical release over Thanksgiving the same way that Glass Onion did and then releases it on Netflix. They saw that work once, and you know they will try and make it work a second time. Here is the full video, along with summaries and images from Extraction 2 and Rebel Moon, and the full slate for 2023, including films that don't have specific dates yet.

Extraction: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, the sequel to Netflix's blockbuster action film EXTRACTION. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo's AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing. Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt, and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring. 

This is a sequel to the first film that was based on the graphic novel 'Ciudad' by Ande Parks, from a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo & Anthony Russo, with illustrations by Fernando León González. EXTRACTION 2 is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Newall, and Sam Hargrave, with Jake Aust, Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely as executive producers. It will stream to Netflix on June 16th.

Rebel Moon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

When a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past named Kora to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand. Rebel Moon is directed by Zack Snyder and stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Bae Doona, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of "Jimmy." Also starring Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Jena Malone, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Alfonso Herrera, Stuart Martin, Staz Nair, Sky Yang, Rhian Rees, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi. It will stream to Netflix on December 22nd. 

Netflix 2023 Film Slate

JANUARY

  • Dog Gone
    On Netflix, January 13
  • Jung_E
    On Netflix, January 20
  • You People
    On Netflix, January 27
  • Pamela, A Love Story
    On Netflix, January 31

FEBRUARY

  • True Spirit
    On Netflix, February 3
  • Bill Russell: Legend
    On Netflix, February 8
  • Your Place or Mine
    On Netflix, February 10
  • We Have a Ghost
    On Netflix, February 24

MARCH

  • Luther: The Fallen Sun
    On Netflix, March 10
  • The Magician's Elephant
    On Netflix, March 17
  • Murder Mystery 2
    On Netflix, March 31

APRIL

  •  A Tourists Guide To Love
    On Netflix, April 27

MAY

  •  The Mother
    On Netflix, May 12

JUNE

  • Extraction 2
    On Netflix June 16

JULY

  • They Cloned Tyrone
    On Netflix July 21

AUGUST

  •  Heart Of Stone
    On Netflix, August 11
  • Lift
    On Netflix, August 25

OCTOBER

  •  Damsel
    On Netflix October 13
  • Pain Hustlers
    On Netflix, October 27

NOVEMBER

  • The Killer
    On Netflix November 10
  • A Family Affair
    On Netflix November 17
  • Leo
    On Netflix November 22

DECEMBER

  • Leave The World Behind
    On Netflix, December 8
  • Rebel Moon
    On Netflix, December 22

SPRING

  • Chupa
    On Netflix Spring 2023
  • Kill Boksoon
    On Netflix Spring 2023

SUMMER

  • Happiness For Beginners
    On Netflix Summer 2023
  • The Perfect Find
    On Netflix Summer 2023

FALL

  • Love At First Sight
    On Netflix 2023
  • Nyad
    On Netflix Fall 2023
  • Spaceman
    On Netflix Fall 2023

2023

  • The Archies
    On Netflix 2023
  • Best. Christmas. Ever!
    On Netflix 2023
  • Carga Máxima (Overhaul)
    On Netflix 2023
  • Chakda' Xpress
    On Netflix 2023
  • Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
    On Netflix 2023
  •  Choose Love
    On Netflix 2023
  • The Deepest Breath
    On Netflix 2023
  • Maestro
    On Netflix 2023
  • Monkey Man
    On Netflix 2023
  • The Monkey King
    On Netflix 2023
  • Nimona
    On Netflix 2023
  • The Out-Laws
    On Netflix 2023
  • Players
    On Netflix 2023
  • Reptile
    On Netflix 2023
  • Rustin
    On Netflix 2023
  • Shirley
    On Netflix 2023
  • Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film
    On Netflix 2023
  • Victim/Suspect
    On Netflix 2023

