Netflix Shares Its 2023 Film Slate: Dates Rebel Moon, Extraction 2
Netflix has released a video teasing its 2023 slate, including release dates for major releases like Extraction 2 and Rebel Moon.
Netflix has released a video teasing its 2023 lineup, and while it is missing The Old Guard 2, which is unforgivable in my eyes, we do have good stuff on there. We have some dates for big movies like Extraction 2 and Rebel Moon, with the latter snagging a late December release date. No one should be surprised if Rebel Moon gets a limited theatrical release over Thanksgiving the same way that Glass Onion did and then releases it on Netflix. They saw that work once, and you know they will try and make it work a second time. Here is the full video, along with summaries and images from Extraction 2 and Rebel Moon, and the full slate for 2023, including films that don't have specific dates yet.
Extraction: Summary, Cast List, Release Date
Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, the sequel to Netflix's blockbuster action film EXTRACTION. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.
Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo's AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing. Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt, and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring.
This is a sequel to the first film that was based on the graphic novel 'Ciudad' by Ande Parks, from a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo & Anthony Russo, with illustrations by Fernando León González. EXTRACTION 2 is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Newall, and Sam Hargrave, with Jake Aust, Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely as executive producers. It will stream to Netflix on June 16th.
Rebel Moon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date
When a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past named Kora to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand. Rebel Moon is directed by Zack Snyder and stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Bae Doona, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of "Jimmy." Also starring Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Jena Malone, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Alfonso Herrera, Stuart Martin, Staz Nair, Sky Yang, Rhian Rees, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi. It will stream to Netflix on December 22nd.
Netflix 2023 Film Slate
JANUARY
- Dog Gone
On Netflix, January 13
- Jung_E
On Netflix, January 20
- You People
On Netflix, January 27
- Pamela, A Love Story
On Netflix, January 31
FEBRUARY
- True Spirit
On Netflix, February 3
- Bill Russell: Legend
On Netflix, February 8
- Your Place or Mine
On Netflix, February 10
- We Have a Ghost
On Netflix, February 24
MARCH
- Luther: The Fallen Sun
On Netflix, March 10
- The Magician's Elephant
On Netflix, March 17
- Murder Mystery 2
On Netflix, March 31
APRIL
- A Tourists Guide To Love
On Netflix, April 27
MAY
- The Mother
On Netflix, May 12
JUNE
- Extraction 2
On Netflix June 16
JULY
- They Cloned Tyrone
On Netflix July 21
AUGUST
- Heart Of Stone
On Netflix, August 11
- Lift
On Netflix, August 25
OCTOBER
- Damsel
On Netflix October 13
- Pain Hustlers
On Netflix, October 27
NOVEMBER
- The Killer
On Netflix November 10
- A Family Affair
On Netflix November 17
- Leo
On Netflix November 22
DECEMBER
- Leave The World Behind
On Netflix, December 8
- Rebel Moon
On Netflix, December 22
SPRING
- Chupa
On Netflix Spring 2023
- Kill Boksoon
On Netflix Spring 2023
SUMMER
- Happiness For Beginners
On Netflix Summer 2023
- The Perfect Find
On Netflix Summer 2023
FALL
- Love At First Sight
On Netflix 2023
- Nyad
On Netflix Fall 2023
- Spaceman
On Netflix Fall 2023
2023
- The Archies
On Netflix 2023
- Best. Christmas. Ever!
On Netflix 2023
- Carga Máxima (Overhaul)
On Netflix 2023
- Chakda' Xpress
On Netflix 2023
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
On Netflix 2023
- Choose Love
On Netflix 2023
- The Deepest Breath
On Netflix 2023
- Maestro
On Netflix 2023
- Monkey Man
On Netflix 2023
- The Monkey King
On Netflix 2023
- Nimona
On Netflix 2023
- The Out-Laws
On Netflix 2023
- Players
On Netflix 2023
- Reptile
On Netflix 2023
- Rustin
On Netflix 2023
- Shirley
On Netflix 2023
- Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film
On Netflix 2023
- Victim/Suspect
On Netflix 2023