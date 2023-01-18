Netflix Shares Its 2023 Film Slate: Dates Rebel Moon, Extraction 2 Netflix has released a video teasing its 2023 slate, including release dates for major releases like Extraction 2 and Rebel Moon.

Netflix has released a video teasing its 2023 lineup, and while it is missing The Old Guard 2, which is unforgivable in my eyes, we do have good stuff on there. We have some dates for big movies like Extraction 2 and Rebel Moon, with the latter snagging a late December release date. No one should be surprised if Rebel Moon gets a limited theatrical release over Thanksgiving the same way that Glass Onion did and then releases it on Netflix. They saw that work once, and you know they will try and make it work a second time. Here is the full video, along with summaries and images from Extraction 2 and Rebel Moon, and the full slate for 2023, including films that don't have specific dates yet.

Extraction: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, the sequel to Netflix's blockbuster action film EXTRACTION. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo's AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing. Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt, and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring.

This is a sequel to the first film that was based on the graphic novel 'Ciudad' by Ande Parks, from a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo & Anthony Russo, with illustrations by Fernando León González. EXTRACTION 2 is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Newall, and Sam Hargrave, with Jake Aust, Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely as executive producers. It will stream to Netflix on June 16th.

Rebel Moon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

When a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past named Kora to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand. Rebel Moon is directed by Zack Snyder and stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Bae Doona, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of "Jimmy." Also starring Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Jena Malone, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Alfonso Herrera, Stuart Martin, Staz Nair, Sky Yang, Rhian Rees, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi. It will stream to Netflix on December 22nd.

Netflix 2023 Film Slate

JANUARY

Dog Gone

On Netflix, January 13

Jung_E

On Netflix, January 20

On Netflix, January 20 You People

On Netflix, January 27

On Netflix, January 27 Pamela, A Love Story

On Netflix, January 31

FEBRUARY

True Spirit

On Netflix, February 3

Bill Russell: Legend

On Netflix, February 8

On Netflix, February 8 Your Place or Mine

On Netflix, February 10

On Netflix, February 10 We Have a Ghost

On Netflix, February 24

MARCH

Luther: The Fallen Sun

On Netflix, March 10

On Netflix, March 10 The Magician's Elephant

On Netflix, March 17

On Netflix, March 17 Murder Mystery 2

On Netflix, March 31

APRIL

A Tourists Guide To Love

On Netflix, April 27

MAY

The Mother

On Netflix, May 12

JUNE

Extraction 2

On Netflix June 16

JULY

They Cloned Tyrone

On Netflix July 21

AUGUST

Heart Of Stone

On Netflix, August 11

On Netflix, August 11 Lift

On Netflix, August 25

OCTOBER

Damsel

On Netflix October 13

On Netflix October 13 Pain Hustlers

On Netflix, October 27

NOVEMBER

The Killer

On Netflix November 10

On Netflix November 10 A Family Affair

On Netflix November 17

On Netflix November 17 Leo

On Netflix November 22

DECEMBER

Leave The World Behind

On Netflix, December 8

On Netflix, December 8 Rebel Moon

On Netflix, December 22

SPRING

Chupa

On Netflix Spring 2023

On Netflix Spring 2023 Kill Boksoon

On Netflix Spring 2023

SUMMER

Happiness For Beginners

On Netflix Summer 2023

On Netflix Summer 2023 The Perfect Find

On Netflix Summer 2023

FALL

Love At First Sight

On Netflix 2023

On Netflix 2023 Nyad

On Netflix Fall 2023

On Netflix Fall 2023 Spaceman

On Netflix Fall 2023

2023

The Archies

On Netflix 2023

On Netflix 2023 Best. Christmas. Ever!

On Netflix 2023

On Netflix 2023 Carga Máxima (Overhaul)

On Netflix 2023

On Netflix 2023 Chakda' Xpress

On Netflix 2023

On Netflix 2023 Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

On Netflix 2023

On Netflix 2023 Choose Love

On Netflix 2023

On Netflix 2023 The Deepest Breath

On Netflix 2023

On Netflix 2023 Maestro

On Netflix 2023

On Netflix 2023 Monkey Man

On Netflix 2023

On Netflix 2023 The Monkey King

On Netflix 2023

On Netflix 2023 Nimona

On Netflix 2023

On Netflix 2023 The Out-Laws

On Netflix 2023

On Netflix 2023 Players

On Netflix 2023

On Netflix 2023 Reptile

On Netflix 2023

On Netflix 2023 Rustin

On Netflix 2023

On Netflix 2023 Shirley

On Netflix 2023

On Netflix 2023 Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film

On Netflix 2023

On Netflix 2023 Victim/Suspect

On Netflix 2023