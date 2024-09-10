Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Never Let Go

Never Let Go: There's Something In The Woods In A New Clip Plus Images

Lionsgate has released a new clip from Never Let Go, which teases that something is out there in the woods. We also have 14 new images.

Lionsgate has a couple of chances to try and redeem itself after it completely flamed out in August, and one of those ways is with Never Let Go. This is the kind of quiet release that could do really well with excellent buzz behind it and with a small enough budget, it won't have to bring in massive numbers to break even. The concept is fun, too, and Lionsgate released a new clip that seems to give credibility that the Mom in this film has every right to be worried about what is out there in the woods. However, she has two boys who are becoming teenagers, and even in the best situations, teenagers question authority, and that is what these kids are starting to do. The movie still hasn't shown us exactly what is out there or even told us what made the world end, but that's good; they shouldn't reveal those things in the marketing. We got a nice pile of images to go along with this clip.

Never Let Go: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From visionary director Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes, Crawl) and executive producers of Stranger Things and Arrival comes Never Let Go. In this new psychological thriller/horror, as an Evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother, played by Academy Award® winner Halle Berry (Actress in a Leading Role, 2001 – Monster's Ball), and her twin sons is their house and their family's protective bond. Needing to stay connected at all times – even tethering themselves with ropes – they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival.

Never Let Go is directed by Alexandre Aja and written by KC Coughlin & Ryan Grassby. It will be produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Dan Levine, and Alexandre Aja and stars Halle Berry, Percy Daggs IV, and Anthony B. Jenkins. Never Let Go will be released on September 20, 2024.

